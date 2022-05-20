Chelsea v Watford: Head-to-head record

  • Chelsea have never lost in seven Premier League home games against Watford (W6 D1), scoring at least twice in all seven meetings.

  • The Hornets have lost eight of their past nine Premier League games against Chelsea, including each of the last five in a row since a 4-1 home win in February 2018.

  • The Blues hold the record for the biggest victory on the final day in Premier League history, beating Wigan Athletic 8-0 to seal the title in 2009-10.

  • Watford’s only victory on the final day of a Premier League season came in their first campaign in the competition in 1999-00 (D2 L4). Of all current Premier League sides, none have a lower win rate on the final day than the Hornets (14%).