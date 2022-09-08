Johnny Cantor, Brighton commentator for BBC Radio Sussex

It is an interesting dynamic at Brighton and Hove Albion, as ordinarily when a coach departs, it follows a poor run or a major fall-out and a new manager would take over a struggling team.

But if Graham Potter completes his move to Chelsea as expected, it would be quite the opposite.

So, is that a nice situation to come into, or are you on a hiding to nothing?

Graham Potter led the Seagulls to their highest ever position in the top flight and their highest ever points total.

He would depart with the team fourth in the table. A tough act to follow.

However, he also arrived at a club with a plan and a strategy with excellent people already in place. That hasn’t changed.

Brighton are regarded as a forward-thinking, open-minded club with a highly successful owner who supports the cub.

He knows the history, he thinks big for the future but always has the best interests at heart.

The chief executive is thought of as one of the best in his role. Across the globe the recruitment, especially from South America, has been described as ahead of its time.

So all in all, a good place to be. No need to panic. And they won’t.

Succession planning has been a key to their success over the last 15 years and that won’t change now.

It would undoubtedly be a blow to lose one of the best coaches in the country or possibly Europe, but any new face will have been considered carefully and have the right credentials and ethos to give them the best chance of further success.