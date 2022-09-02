David Moyes is excited about unleashing the talents of Lucas Paqueta on the Premier League - but has urged fans to be patient with the Brazil playmaker.

The 25-year-old was given a standing ovation at London Stadium when he replaced Said Benrahma against Tottenham, with supporters aware of his quality from performances in the Europa League last season.

However, Moyes is realistic on the demands of English football and does not want to unduly burden his new signing.

"Settling in is always going to be difficult for any player," he said.

"Overall, Lucas Paqueta is in and trained yesterday. We want to get him involved but we want to be fair and give him a chance to get to know the players and how we play.

"We want to get him used to the Premier League as well."

West Ham have made eight summer signings and, with a Europa Conference League campaign to come, Moyes is happy to have more personnel at his disposal.

"We were short and I think it was always going to be a year where we needed eight new players," he said.

"I've think we've tried to bring in players we really believe can keep us up near the top end. We're trying to keep up with them, that's the job. Hopefully, in time, we can get the players to show how good they are."