We asked you for your thoughts on the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and whether it was the right decision by the club.

Here are some of your replies:

Josh: Disgusting to sack him just a week after a transfer window in which he was backed with over £250m worth of signings. What happened? That’s not footballing reasoning.

Drew: Crazy! Who is going to be better? Expecting to get all new players gelling and performing on day one is totally unrealistic.

George: Makes absolutely zero sense. Boehly is playing fantasy football here. You don’t give a manager £280m to spend and then sack him after seven games. Can’t see anyone coming in and fixing this mess.

James: Absolute sham. Only manager who could have taken us forward. The board invested hundreds of millions into players, like Aubameyang, to fit Tuchel’s system - and now have sacked him a week after the transfer window ended. The circus will continue. We look like a merry-go-round of hiring and firing managers.

Bailey: I’m sort of shocked this has happened, but I’m also not surprised. We haven’t played well enough at all, but we have new players who need time to gel.

Adam: Can't believe Tuchel is gone. Thought the new owners were trusting of him and his views on players. The summer window now looks ridiculous and it's a big job for whoever gets it next. Any of the names I've seen so far don't fill me with excitement.