'We continue to look like a merry-go-round of hiring and firing managers'

Your views

We asked you for your thoughts on the sacking of Thomas Tuchel and whether it was the right decision by the club.

Here are some of your replies:

Josh: Disgusting to sack him just a week after a transfer window in which he was backed with over £250m worth of signings. What happened? That’s not footballing reasoning.

Drew: Crazy! Who is going to be better? Expecting to get all new players gelling and performing on day one is totally unrealistic.

George: Makes absolutely zero sense. Boehly is playing fantasy football here. You don’t give a manager £280m to spend and then sack him after seven games. Can’t see anyone coming in and fixing this mess.

James: Absolute sham. Only manager who could have taken us forward. The board invested hundreds of millions into players, like Aubameyang, to fit Tuchel’s system - and now have sacked him a week after the transfer window ended. The circus will continue. We look like a merry-go-round of hiring and firing managers.

Bailey: I’m sort of shocked this has happened, but I’m also not surprised. We haven’t played well enough at all, but we have new players who need time to gel.

Adam: Can't believe Tuchel is gone. Thought the new owners were trusting of him and his views on players. The summer window now looks ridiculous and it's a big job for whoever gets it next. Any of the names I've seen so far don't fill me with excitement.