Former top referee Dermot Gallagher says that referee David Dickinson was right to award a penalty to Hibernian and send off Aberdeen defender Liam Scales for a foul on Ryan Porteous on Saturday. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Steve Conroy and Des Roache, who have both officiated multiple matches in the Scottish league, say Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous fouled Aberdeen counterpart Liam Scales in the lead up to the red card for the visiting defender and penalty in the Edinburgh side's 3-1 win on Saturday. (Get Involved Referee podcast), external

Steve Clarke believes Ryan Porteous has been treated "unfairly" after the Hibs centre-half was accused of cheating by Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin to win a penalty that led to Liam Scales being sent off in Saturday's Scottish Premiership game and the Scotland head coach revealed that the 23-year-old could make his international debut during their three upcoming Nations League games. (The National), external

Striker Mykola Kukharevych, who made his Hibs debut on Saturday only three days after arriving on loan from Troyes, says he still needs "a little bit of time to improve my fitness" but could get game time for Ukraine's under-21s as they face Slovakia in a two-legged play-off to reach Euro 2023. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Josh Doig, who is poised to play for Scotland Under-21s against Northern Ireland, says he is enjoying life with Hellas Verona so much after his summer switch from Hibernian that he could not wait to return to the Serie A club after a recent trip home to Edinburgh. (The Herald), external

R﻿ead Wednesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.