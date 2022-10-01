Analysis: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
Matt Gault, BBC Sport
Graham Potter's first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea ended in victory - but it was not without moments of discomfort for the new boss.
Chelsea were up against it from the seventh minute when Odsonne Edouard put Crystal Palace ahead at Selhurst Park.
However, Potter will have been pleased by his side's response as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled after 38 minutes with Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling having earlier passed up chances to score.
By half-time Palace were furious with Thiago Silva escaping a red card for a deliberate handball before going on to set up Aubameyang's equaliser.
And while Palace will be frustrated by how the game panned out, Chelsea will most certainly feel elation - and a hint of relief.
With Aubameyang already having scored his first goal for the club, Conor Gallagher came off the bench to open his Blues account in spectacular fashion, netting a 90th-minute winner.
Gallagher starred for Palace on loan last season but Chelsea supporters will be delighted to see the 22-year-old up and running under Potter.
It wasn't all good for Chelsea, of course. They looked shaky at the back in the first half, but three points ultimately gives them some much-needed momentum at the start of a hectic month.