S﻿ean Longstaff says he wanted to stay at Newcastle and fight for his place and has praised the atmosphere at the club under Eddie Howe.

T﻿he 24-year-old was linked with a move away from St James' Park during the transfer window, but after deciding to stay he has featured in all of the Magpies' games so far this season.

S﻿peaking to BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck, the midfielder said: "Every day I am trying to gain his trust in training, even the back end of last year I was trying to gain his trust and prove I want to play for him and play for the football club.

"I feel as though I am improving all the time and hopefully that is going to come out and show on the pitch. I am enjoying my football, trying to express myself a bit more. Everything is positive and that’s how it should be and that’s how you get the best out of players.

"It’s a weird feeling going into every game thinking we have got a real chance to win instead of ‘can we get something here, can we not?’

"The mentality has totally shifted and that is down to the manager and his staff since he’s come in.

"It’s a really special place to be at the minute and there is nothing better than looking forward to a Saturday rather than maybe sometimes in the past thinking it’s going to be a tough game this weekend. Now people can’t wait to get to the stadium, especially at home we can beat anyone and that is probably the best part of it."