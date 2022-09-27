By Livingston supporter Stuart Barrie

Lyndon Dykes bagging a couple of Scotland goals last week against Ukraine at Hampden was fantastic for more than one reason. Not only did the big man help secure three points and a right good shot at winning this group it was also another massive boost for the brilliant work that goes into developing players at Livingston.

We may not be the most glamorous team in the league and it's well documented our players' wages will not be affected by the recent removal of the top rate of tax but it shows that good coaching and providing a platform to develop is invaluable.

Big clubs get the pick of the young talent coming through but those players often don’t get the chance to play. They get that chance at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

We have helped kick on the careers of quite a few players that were at elite clubs but never got their chance. Players that have made Scotland squads in the last few years like Craig Halkett, Declan Gallagher , Liam Kelly, Robby McCrorie and of course everyone’s favourite Scotsman with an Australian accent, Dykes.

It’s a total thrill for a Livi fan seeing these players who have graced the lush astroturf at the Macarena play for Scotland. It shows how good we are at nurturing talent and how playing for a small, regional team like Livingston can be a massive stepping stone to even greater things.