Bournemouth: Tom Jordan, Back of the Net, external

While both Bournemouth and Brighton have had a phenomenal rise up the leagues in the past decade, they remain two of the 'smaller' clubs in England's top tier in terms of history and finances. However, the Cherries are clearly the 'smallest'.

Bournemouth have spent most of their existence in the lower leagues, and were on the verge of extinction in 2009 - a game away from being out of the Football League. Since then, it has been nothing short of a miracle.

As much as Brighton's achievements are remarkable, they have an FA Cup runners-up medal and a relatively new stadium with a capacity of more than 30,000. Bournemouth's ground holds a little over 11,000. The fact the Cherries are now competing in their sixth Premier League season, when they had never reached it before 2015, is simply astounding.

To limit it strictly to the past 10 years, in the 2012-13 season Brighton finished in the Championship play-offs, just a couple of games away from the Premier League. Bournemouth gained promotion from League One to the Championship.

They are two clubs punching above their weight consistently. Two clubs defying the odds. But, ultimately, because of size, Bournemouth's achievements have been superior.

Brighton: Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls, external

I think we need to go back to the start of the century to fully understand the answer to the question.

Both clubs have come from a very precarious background. One was facing liquidation and suffering from points deductions and dropping out of the Football League, while the other was losing everything, with their ground being sold off (by horrible directors). They had nowhere to go and, like Bournemouth, Brighton were looking at being gone from the English Football League.

Those were sad, sad times. We move forward to 2010 and beyond, things are looking rosy for both clubs.

Bournemouth are back in the Premier League, after a little spell in the Championship. Brighton have a new stadium and, since promotion in 2017, have maintained their Premier League position and do not look like being relegated.

Without doubt, both clubs have overachieved. Brighton may just have the upper hand - but it's very marginal.

