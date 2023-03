Livingstone defender Jack Fitzwater serves the second of a two-game ban while midfielder Sean Kelly is touch and go after missing out in the Dundee United game. Ayo Obileye and Tom Parkes remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries.

County are without the suspended Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards. Jordan Tillson (groin) remains out alongside long-term absentees Ben Purrington (ankle) and Ben Paton (knee).