A﻿lex Pewter, Five Year Plan podcast, external

Roy Hodgson has added seven goals, six points, and possibly millions to the price tags of his forwards. All in three weeks.

An attacking display, spearheaded by Michael Olise's three assists, stole the spotlight - but at half-time Sam Johnstone's name was pencilled in for man of the match honours.

In a reverse of the Leicester City match, Leeds put Crystal Palace under pressure for most of the first half – his highlight reaction saves against Brenden Aaronson and a curling Jack Harrison free kick kept the game at a manageable single-goal deficit.

Entering his prime and joining on a four-year contract in the summer, it was assumed Johnstone would compete to be the club's long-term starter, following two arguable down years from Vicente Guaita, at least from his previously high standards.

While watching patiently, or with frustration, from the bench for most of the season, his arrival sparked a renaissance in his Spanish colleague, earning him a contract extension. A poorly-timed injury then left academy goalkeeper Joe Whitworth making two league starts in Johnstone's place last month.

If Palace have excelled in any single area of recruitment, it has been goalkeepers. With a remarkably low spend over the decade and several free transfers, they have been able to rely on a capable last line of defence – which, given the current predicaments of Southampton and Leicester in this area, can't be overstated in relegation battles.

Even without Guaita heading into the next critical matches, the team knows they remain in safe hands.