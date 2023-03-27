Where did it all go wrong for Conte?
- Published
Antonio Conte's tempestuous Tottenham tenure came to an end on Sunday after a predictability volatile 16 months in charge.
Here's how his stormy spell unravelled:
Tottenham get their man
Conte arrived on 2 November 2021, having initially turned Spurs down in the summer.
He signed an 18-month deal and said he was happy to be back coaching with a "Premier League club that has the ambition to be a protagonist again".
After a promising start things, started to fracture following an embarrassing defeat by NS Mura, after which he said he was not a "magician".
Conte questions Spurs future
His Tottenham trajectory continued in an up-and-down vein as an unbeaten start in the league was punctuated by Carabao Cup semi-final losses to his former side Chelsea.
There was a dramatic 3-2 victory over Manchester City, before a chastening 1-0 defeat at Burnley that led a frustrated Conte to question his future.
Top-four battle goes to the wire
Conte dampened down questions following his outburst by claiming it to be strategic.
A blip in April put Arsenal in pole position for fourth spot, but Spurs did eventually seal their Champions League place with a 5-0 win at Norwich City on the final day of the season.
Conte said the achievement was as good as winning a trophy.
A traumatic few months for Conte
Spurs' 2022-23 campaign began in promising fashion but their form was tempered by defeat in the Champions League at Sporting Lisbon and by north London rivals Arsenal in the league.
The Italian then lost three close friends in four months, with the death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone in October and then former team-mates Sinisa Mihajlovic and Gianluca Vialli.
In February, after an FA Cup win at Preston North End, Conte had to have his gallbladder removed in emergency surgery in Italy, which led to him missing a number of games.
Beware the ides of March...
Spurs began the month fourth in the league and in both the Champions League and FA Cup.
Limp exits from both cup competitions, and then surrendering a 3-1 lead to draw at Southampton, led to a furious rant from the coach, in which he called his players "selfish" and questioned the club's mentality.
It proved to be a point of no return.