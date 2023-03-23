We asked our fan writer to pick the best save they'd seen from a Manchester United keeper. Edwin van der Sar's penalty save from Nicolas Anelka in the 2008 Champions League final got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Jonathan: Peter Schmeichel against Rapid Vienna. How a big man like that actually manages to change direction and scoop the ball up and away was nothing short of miraculous.

Ivan: Edwin van der Sar pulled off a blinder from his top-right corner in a match at Lille in 2005. Sadly, United lost the game and it was never shown again. The best of all was never acknowledged.

Tony: Gary Bailey made one of the greatest saves I ever saw while on the wrong side of a 5-3 defeat against West Brom. It was a flying leap across goal to push one round the post at full length from Cyrille Regis.

Chris: Alex Stepney from Eusebio, 1968 European Cup final. The score is 1-1 going into the last few minutes and Eusebio is one on one with Stepney. He blasts the ball as only he could and Stepney didn’t just block it, he caught it. If Eusebio had scored then, they would have won. Eusebio even applauded the save!

Roy: Schmeichel's semi-final replay stoppage-time penalty save from Dennis Bergkamp in 1999. Without that, the treble never happens.

