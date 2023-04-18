Dave Azzopardi, Talking Wolves, external

It is consecutive wins now for Wolves and three unbeaten in the Premier League. Survival isn’t quite confirmed yet but the club are now in a much better position.

Fans were worried about how Wolves would get on without Ruben Neves after him picking up a two-game suspension but a number of players have upped their performances to ensure the club get points on the board.

One of those players is Matheus Nunes.

A player who is seriously talented but just has not shown it enough since joining in the summer. You would occasionally see moments of brilliance from Nunes but the end product in the final third was almost non-existent.

Over the last two games, the 24-year-old has been deployed in a role as a right winger and has started to show off his talent much more. An unbelievable finish for the winner against Chelsea and tremendous work throughout the game with Brentford and some great skill to set up the second goal.

Hopefully, we’ll now see these performances on a regular basis from Nunes but the new-look midfield of Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes may mean it is difficult for Neves to return to the starting XI next week.

A tough decision for Julen Lopetegui.