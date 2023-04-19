Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

With Chelsea’s faint Champions League dreams dashed last night, it now feels like damage limitation could be the main objective for the rest of this chastening campaign.

There are seven games still to play in the Premier League before the club, players and fans can take stock and it is difficult to see how Frank Lampard will be able to pick his squad up and prevent their already record-breakingly bad form spiralling even further.

A free weekend offers respite from the recent misery, but by the next time they play - hosting Brentford at Stamford Bridge next Wednesday (26 April), they could be level on points with Crystal Palace. The same Crystal Palace who up until three weeks ago were at serious risk of relegation.

They might even be only nine points above the bottom three if Nottingham Forest could pull off a shock at Anfield.

Some may be talk about being dragged into a relegation battle in jest, but with Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle all still to face - plus Bournemouth and Forest who are fighting for their top flight status, the current doom and gloom suggests it is difficult to see where the Blues will pick up their next point.

Currently sat on 39, they have got to find another 11 from somewhere if they are to match their lowest Premier League points return of 50, set in the 1995-96 and 2015-16 seasons.

Just 39 days to wait until they can call time on the 2022-23 season…but then the real fun begins.

It feels like they are entering the abyss this summer - and who knows who, or what, will come out the other side of this latest tumultuous chapter in the history of Chelsea Football Club.