Dean Smith says he wants to increase confidence and belief among Leicester players, but the most important thing is improving results.

On the latest episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast, the new Foxes boss joined Owynn Palmer-Atkin for a sit-down interview to discuss the survival challenge ahead.

On the size of the task at hand, Smith said: "It's difficult because of the position we’re in. The fact we have lost eight out of nine now, the job is to turn around confidence and belief, but results is the most important thing.

"They all come hand in hand. We want to turn results around and make sure we are starting to get wins now because that’s what we need to get out of this predicament. We can do that by turning the belief and the confidence and the connectivity within the team, staff and supporters as well.

"I’m confident in the squad of players we have inherited. It’s a big test because of the league we’re playing in and the position we are in. It’s a challenge I have been in before and we have managed to turn it around. That was a big thing with me coming here, if I felt it was going to be too tough an ask then we wouldn’t have come."

On whether he has a message to Foxes fans, Smith said: "Togetherness is going to be key.

"When we stayed up with Villa we had that and had to make sure we had that connection. We made it like a World Cup competition the last 10 games of the season. With the players here that’s what we are trying to do here. We are all working hard to get out of the position we are in."

