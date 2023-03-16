Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton believes Southampton's lack of goals "is a massive worry" for their survival hopes.

The Saints have only won two games at home this season in the Premier League and suffered another loss at St Mary’s losing 2-0 to Brentford.

Captain James Ward-Prowse is their top scorer in the league with six goals followed by Che Adams with four.

"Southampton’s home form has been wretched and it has really let them down this season. Defensively they seem to be getting things right but if you look at Southampton all season I think Ward-Prowse is their top scorer,” Sutton told the Football Daily podcast.

"I think Che Adams has got three or more goals, that is about it. It is a massive worry, you need to score goals to win games and they are really struggling in that department and then that puts pressure on that backline.

"The last time they scored two goals in a Premier League game was eight games ago against Everton. They are a team who are bang in trouble. They still have a chance of staying up but it is really competitive at the bottom."

