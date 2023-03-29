'McGregor not finished yet' - gossip

Rangers manager Michael Beale has hinted that Allan McGregor could be set to play on for one more year by saying the 41-year-old goalkeeper, whose contract expires this summer, is "not finished yet". (Football Scotland), external

Betvictor's performance rating algorithm shows that Celtic's Jota creates the most chances and goals in the Scottish Premiership, with fellow winger and team-mate Liel Abada coming second ahead of Ryan Kent, despite the Rangers winger having more appearances this season. (Daily Record), external

Fran Alonso will tell Police Scotland he does not want to press charges against Rangers Women coach Craig McPherson, who appeared to aim a head butt at the Celtic Women head coach at the end of Monday's 1-1 draw and is the subject of a Scottish FA investigation, but the Spaniard does want an apology. (Daily Record), external

