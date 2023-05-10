Chelsea hope the potential appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager could help persuade France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 32, to sign a new contract at Stamford Bridge. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Chelsea are ready to offer 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Spain defender Marc Cucurella, 24, as makeweights in a deal to turn 23-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix's loan from Atletico Madrid into a permanent deal. (Standard, external)

Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for the signature of Declan Rice after being impressed with the 24-year-old England midfielder's performance for West Ham against the Red Devils on Sunday. (Sun, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's gossip column