Bushiri earns Congo call up
- Published
Hibernian defender Rocky Bushiri has been called up to the Democratic Republic of Congo national team for the first time.
DR Congo face Gabon in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.
The 23-year-old has made 20 appearances for Lee Johnson's side this season.
