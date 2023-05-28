'Leicester staring into the abyss towards the murky swamp of the Championship'

Owynn Palmer-Atkin, BBC Radio Leicester

After nine Premier League seasons, Leicester City have been relegated to the Championship.

The story the club has written over the time the time in the Premier League has been as magical as it has romantic. But all Shakespearean tales must come to a dramatic, drawn out and cruel end.

Now the board, the managers and the players must face the music and be accountable for their part in this incredible fall from grace which has seen Leicester become only the second team to ever win the Premier League and to be relegated from it.

This era of this football club feels like it has come to an end. A very sad end. It’s one where lessons must be learned. Right now this football club is staring into the abyss over the cliff of the Premier League towards the murky swamp of the Championship. I’m wondering what might come next.