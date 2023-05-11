Cooper confirmed right-back Serge Aurier’s injury will be assessed, saying Forest are "doing everything we can to see if he’s available" but that it is "going to be touch and go."

Gustavo Scarpa has also returned to full training this week having been missing since April with a knee injury while Emmanuel Dennis is unavailable having picked up a knock before the Southampton game.

Cooper has "really liked the attitude, focus and desire of the players" since the "needed" 4-3 win over the Saints and hopes Forest can "take this into Saturday".

On Forest's poor away form: "The last couple of away games we've played well. We've got to try and repeat that while getting something out of the game. The players and I are not shying away from the fact we have been short in terms of the points away from home."

On the trip to Stamford Bridge: "We are playing Chelsea away so that is always going to be a tough game at any time of the season."