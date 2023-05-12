Newcastle United have won 54% of their Premier League away games against Leeds United (seven of 13), making the Whites the only side the Magpies have visited at least five times in the competition and beaten more than half the time.

Leeds have both scored and conceded in their past 10 league games (15 scored, 29 conceded), since losing 1-0 to Chelsea in March.

Newcastle have won four of their past five away league games(L1), as many as their first 12 this season (D6 L2).