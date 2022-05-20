Frank Lampard has spoken to the media before Everton's final Premier League game of the season against Arsenal.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Lampard's thoughts are already on avoiding a repeat relegation battle next season: "Can we make the squad stronger and more balanced? I believe we can. We don't want to be here next year, but we understand if we don't make positive moves, it's possible."

He will enjoy Sunday's game in the knowledge the Toffees are now safe: "There's something nice about relaxing for the first time since my first day here. We haven't had a game to relax. We absolutely haven't."

Lampard hopes staying up means the futures of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Jordan Pickford will be settled "because those conversations have been on hold... because I'm not silly, those players want to play in the Premier League".

The manager wants the whole club to be a "really happy, determined camp in every department, moving in the same direction".

Follow all of Friday's manager news conferences here