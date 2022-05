James Maddison and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are fit to face Roma in Leicester's Europa Conference League semi-final second leg in the Stadio Olimpico.

The pair missed Sunday's 3-1 defeat by Tottenham.

Jamie Vardy is also available but Ryan Bertrand and Wilfred Ndidi remain out with knee injuries.

Midfielder Nampalys Mendy is ineligible to feature in the semi-final as he was not registered for the competition.

Pick your Leicester XI