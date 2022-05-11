Leeds v Chelsea: Confirmed team news
Leeds welcome back captain Liam Cooper from a knee injury and hand a first Premier League start to teenage midfielder Lewis Bate.
Jesse Marsch makes four changes from Leeds' 2-1 defeat by Arsenal.
Rodrigo and Pascal Struijk also come in with Luke Ayling banned and Junior Firpo, Mateusz Klich and Joe Gelhardt dropped to the bench.
Leeds: Meslier, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Struijk, Bate, Phillips, Harrison, Raphinha, Rodrigo, James. Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Gelhardt, Hjelde, Cresswell, Greenwood, Klich, Shackleton, Gray.
Chelsea also make four changes from their 2-2 draw with Wolves as midfielder Jorginho returns from injury.
Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah and Mason Mount also come in with Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and TImo Werner on the bench.
Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Pulisic, Mount, Lukaku.
Subs: Kepa, Silva, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Ziyech, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Sarr.