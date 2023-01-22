Hibernian 0-3 Hearts: What did the manager say?

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson: "Very tough. Obviously, we're disappointed. The boys have worked their socks off and we've come out conceded three and not scored.

"Large portions of the game we controlled and we had good efforts on goal. In the end, they've been more clinical in the final third and defensively more stout than us. Both boxes was the key today.

"First goal is a tough one. He's clever, he pulls away and it's a great finish. The second goal's a poor one to concede. The third one is disappointing but we're throwing men forward trying to get the game back.

"It's my job to keep believing in these lads. We've got to finish third, fourth in the league. That starting XI has got enough international caps, has got enough quality as you saw in the game but we've got to do more in terms of killing opposition and scoring the first goal.

"We're not hiding from the fact that there's a lot to do at this football club. There's got to be improvement. I enjoy my job and I'm here fighting every day to try and lift everyone. Of course, there's going to be question marks on myself. I know the challenges and the hurdles we've faced. I'm going to continue and stick it out.