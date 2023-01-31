'Questions over Giakoumakis, Welsh, Hazard and Dawson futures'

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits there is a resolution to striker Giorgos Giakoumakis' desire to leave the club with the transfer deadline on Tuesday. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Sheffield Wednesday have enquired about 22-year-old Celtic centre-half Stephen Welsh with a loan move broached ahead of the deadline. (Football Scotland), external

Conor Hazard is wanted by Ross County on loan for the rest of the season, with Celtic's 24-year-old goalkeeper having just returned from a spell with HJK in Finland, according to reports. (Daily Record, print edition)

Celtic have knocked back a loan bid from League Two club Newport County for 19-year-old striker Joey Dawson. (Football Scotland via Glasgow Evening Times), external

