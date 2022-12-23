England midfielder Jude Bellingham's preference is to join Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, despite interest in the 19-year-old from Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City. (AS - in Spanish), external

Crystal Palace are interested in re-signing 25-year-old defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka from United, three years after they sold him to the Old Trafford club. (Evening Standard), external

Manchester United and Liverpool also are among a number of Premier League clubs monitoring Preston's 16-year-old Argentine striker Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, who scored five goals in an FA Youth Cup tie. (Mirror), external

