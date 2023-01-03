Liverpool have decided not to "battle" and are paying the price - that's the view of Neil Atkinson from The Anfield Wrap.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast in the wake of the Reds' 3-1 loss at Brentford, Atkinson said: "It was dreadful. It was good for the first 10 minutes. They had a terrible 35 minutes in the first half against Leicester and then the remaining 35 of the first half against Brentford was dreadful as well.

"I do think Brentford play ever so well. They have a really smart granular approach to the game, they break it down into chunks and play it on their own terms. But I knew that before a ball was kicked, so Liverpool should have known that as well as they have lots of highly-paid analysts who work this thing out. Then it felt like Liverpool sort of stumbled into a mess.

"They were letting Brentford in, not in soft ways but ways that they were not engaged with the fact that this is a battle. What the Liverpool team from 2018 to 2020 was brilliant at was understanding the battle, winning it first. As it is at the minute Liverpool don’t seem interested in winning battles. They’ve decided to rise above such a thing and when you do that you get punished.

"The essence of this is Liverpool need to find a way to be more physically robust. If that means going into the transfer market so be it."

You can listen to Atkinson's take from 25 minutes here