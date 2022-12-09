In a game featuring Neymar, Vinicius Jr and Luka Modric, who did the pundits unanimously agree was the best player on the park? Celtic's Josip Juranovic, that's who.

The World Cup quarter-final between Croatia and Brazil finished 0-0 after 90 minutes, with the sides still battling in out in extra time.

At half-time on BBC One, Alex Scott was effusive in her praise for Juranovic: "He’s not sitting back worrying about the Brazilians and their overloads down that side, he’s driving forward into spaces.

"He’s always an option, getting forward and making Brazil worry about him - I love it, he’s been quality for the whole half."

Jurgen Klinsmann, who knows a thing or two about World Cup football himself, added: "He’s telling Vinicius, ‘I’m in charge, I’m the boss here’."

Over the course of the 90 minutes, Juranovic created two chances, completed 92% of his passes, won every duel he attempted, and regained possession for his team seven times.

There are reportedly several teams taking an interest in Celtic's full back right now, but his already-high stock will have risen further still after a stellar performance on the biggest stage.