Should Celtic cash in on Juranovic?

With Alistair Johnston's arrival, Celtic now have three right-backs as the Canadia international competes with Anthony Ralston and current first-choice Josip Juranovic for a start.

Juranovic is said to be wanted by a host of clubs, including Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, and his value is on the rise after a series of impressive World Cup performances, most notably against Brazil.

