Motherwell 0-1 St Mirren: Analysis

Jane Lewis, BBC Sport Scotland

That was a crazy game of football. You could argue the better team lost, albeit St Mirren scored the only goal of the game, and a beauty of a goal it was too.

Motherwell will play much worse this season and take something. They had 20 shots at goal, seven on target, but they just weren’t ruthless enough in front of goal, and that cost them dearly.

That aside, they played some lovely stuff. Blair Spittal and Callum Slattery were a joy to watch at times. Their link-up play and neat one-twos were very easy on the eye, but that counts for nothing in this one.

Motherwell’s one lapse defensively was also costly. They should have dealt with Ryan Strain’s lovely ball, but they didn’t and that allowed Scott Tanser to produce a fabulous finish.

St Mirren weren’t at their best in this one, but they’ve come away with a big win, and one that moves them to second in the Premiership.

They’ll take plenty away from this result, with their unbeaten run extended, and their confidence levels soaring continously.