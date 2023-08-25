Erik ten Hag is relaxed over a looming full-back crisis at Manchester United.

The Red Devils play Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with midfielder Mason Mount and left-back Luke Shaw both ruled out through injury.

"We can't do (exact details), that personal in these days," Ten Hag said. "For some period they will be absent, where Luke will be longer (than) Mason."

Shaw's back-up - Tyrell Malacia - remains out for "a few weeks" and fellow left-back Brandon Williams joined Ipswich on loan on Thursday.

That leaves United with Diogo Dalot or 20-year-old Alvaro Fernandez, who is yet to make his competitive debut for United, as options at left-back.

"Definitely we have the solutions in our squad to cope with that," Ten Hag said.

"We thought before the season about this scenario, what could happen.

"You hope to avoid this scenario, that's also clear, but if it happens, you have to be ready for it and we are ready to deal with it."