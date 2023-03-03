Duncan commits future to Dons with three-year deal

Winger Ryan Duncan has signed a new three-year contract with Aberdeen and says the club's record of bringing through young players makes it the perfect place to further his career.

The 19-year-old academy gradate, who is now tied down to summer 2006, made his first-team debut against Rangers in 2020 and has amassed 22 appearances, scoring twice.

“I am very happy to get my future sorted," said Duncan. "It is a three-year contract which gives me a bit of security and allows me to concentrate on my football.

“Aberdeen is a club built on youth players coming through. In recent years I have seen Scott McKenna, Lewis Ferguson and Calvin Ramsay all having their chance to shine at Aberdeen. This is the right place for me to develop.

“My family are all Aberdeen supporters. It means a lot to my mum and dad. Both my brothers will be delighted as well."