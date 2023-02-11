Analysis: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton

Steve Sutcliffe, BBC Sport

This encounter saw a fourth consecutive 1-1 draw between the sides and will undoubtedly please Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira more than his opposite number Roberto de Zerbi.

The Eagles may remain without a victory in this calendar year but their display against Brighton was brimming with grit, character and desire.

All of those qualities have ensured they remain seven points clear of the relegation zone, in the relative comfort of 12th position during a challenging period.

Like against Manchester United at home and without the talismanic Wilfried Zaha for a second game running, the hosts found a way to recover in a fixture in which they were second best in for long periods.

There was some good fortune, with Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez’s basic error allowing James Tomkins to score, but the likes of Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, who made a string of fine saves, captain Marc Guehi and Tomkins all deserve credit as key figures in Palace’s battling draw.