We want to know how you are feeling about the news that owner Roman Abramovich says he is planning to sell the club?

The Russian bought Chelsea in 2003 for £140m, and in his statement said it had "never been about business nor money, but about pure passion for the game and club".

BBC Sport understands Abramovich has already received offers for Chelsea and that he values the club at as much as £3bn.

Under his ownership, the club have won every major trophy possible - including the Champions League twice, both the Premier League and FA Cup five times, the Europa League twice and the League Cup three times.

Has the news sunk in yet? Let us know your thoughts