Arsenal v Liverpool: What does the form show?

Arsenal have won just one of their past 18 meetings with Liverpool in all competitions (D8 L9), beating them 2-1 at home in July 2020, with the Reds as recently crowned champions.

Liverpool have won their past eight Premier League games, scoring 21 goals and conceding just two in this run. Away from home, the Reds have only failed to win five of their 14 Premier League games this season (D3 L2), though four of those came against London clubs.

The Gunners are looking to win six consecutive Premier League games for the first time since a run of seven between August and October 2018 under Unai Emery. At home, the Gunners have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League games (W10 D2), going down 2-1 against Manchester City on New Year’s Day.