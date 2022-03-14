West Ham 2-1 Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

West Ham have done the league double over Aston Villa in consecutive campaigns for the first time since the 1960s, when they beat them home and away in 1964-65, 1965-66 and 1966-67 under Ron Greenwood.

Villa have lost six of their seven Sunday matches in the Premier League this season, with the exception being a 2-1 home win against Leicester in December. They have lost all four Sunday matches away from home this term.

The Hammers are one of just two sides – along with Liverpool – to have scored in 100% of their Premier League home games this season.