Howe on Schar, St James' Park and Liverpool
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle’s game with Liverpool on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Callum Wilson and Kieran Tripper are “getting closer” but are unlikely to feature. Ryan Fraser is also back on the grass but unavailable: “We’re taking it careful with him. Will he play again this season? I’m not sure at this moment.”
Howe praised Fabian Schar after the defender signed a new two-year deal: “I’m delighted with him. He’s been the ultimate professional off the pitch as well. He’s a role model for the younger players to look at and has been a big part of the leadership.”
On their excellent recent form: “We’re absolutely delighted to have got some of the results we have got and the momentum we have built.”
Newcastle have won six home Premier League games in a row for the first time since August 2004: “The atmosphere, the feel around the ground has been brilliant to be a part of. The atmosphere will be electric against Liverpool and we need to galvanise that if we’re to get anything.”
On facing title-chasing Liverpool: “We know that nothing but our best tomorrow will be good enough. We have to be perfect defensively but we still have to give them a threat the other way. I think we can attack the game with no fear, play our game and try to impose that onto Liverpool.”