Everton v Leicester: What does the form show?

Everton have kept just one clean sheet in their 15 Premier League home games against Leicester, a 0-0 draw in January 1999. They’ve gone on to lose just two of these 15 meetings, however (W5 D8).

Leicester City have lost eight away Premier League matches this season, including six of their last eight on the road in the competition (W1 D1). The Foxes last suffered more than eight away defeats in a season in 2017-18 (9).

The Toffees are looking to win consecutive Premier League games for the first time since September, following their 1-0 win against Manchester United last time out. However, Everton have lost 18 of their last 21 Premier League games in which they’ve conceded at least once (W1 D2).