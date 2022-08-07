Bees buoyant before Eriksen reunion

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

The departure of Christian Eriksen left a large void at Brentford but the Bees are in good spirits as they get ready for the return of their former player and his new club Manchester United on Saturday.

Sunday's 2-2 draw at Leicester might not have matched the statement result they sent out on the opening day of last season, when they defeated Arsenal 2-0 in their first match in the top flight since 1946-47.

Yet the manner of their fight back from 2-0 down ensures confidence is high.

With Ben Mee and Aaron Hickey starting, and Keane Lewis-Potter making an appearance off the bench, this is a new look Brentford side.

But there was still something familiar about the way they went about securing a point at the King Power Stadium.

Since the start of last season, only Liverpool (21) and Tottenham (17) have picked up more points from losing positions in the Premier League than Brentford (16).