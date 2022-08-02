Leeds United's Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville have signed new long-term contracts with the club.

Gelhardt has signed a deal until the summer of 2027, with Greenwood and Summerville both agreeing terms until 2026.

All three joined the club in 2020 and initially played for the under-23s before progressing into the first-team squad.

Director of football Victor Orta said: "Re-signing Joe is an important moment for us this summer. He is the kind of player that can change games, and the fans know this too.

"We knew when we brought Sam here from Arsenal that he was a top talent. He went on to impress in the under-23s and finally up in the first team, showing a lot of versatility. We look forward to watching his career unfold at Elland Road.

"I strongly believe Crysencio can become an important player for us. Now is the time for him to focus and work harder than ever to force himself into the team and stay there."