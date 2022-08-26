Klopp on Van Dijk v Milner, injuries and "fighting the outside world again"

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been talking to the media about Saturday's game with Bournemouth.

Here are the highlights from the news conference:

  • Klopp says there is "no problem at all" between Virgil van Dijk and James Milner after their argument during the defeat at Manchester United: "There's nothing to clarify. It was a situation discussing things on the pitch. With all the cameras it looks more serious than it is."

  • He says none of their injured players will return this weekend: "After this, Joel Matip and Curtis Jones [could be back], Thiago is not too far away, Diogo Jota is getting closer. Caoimhin Kelleher will be in training early next week. Good news but I don't think anyone will be ready for tomorrow. Naby Keita will not be ready for the weekend - we need to have a look at how long he will take."

  • Klopp does not know if they will sign anyone else this summer. "We are working on these kind of things. There are good reasons for things not happening - but then things can change. We'll see if something happens or not," he said.

  • The German added that he is enjoying the challenge of recovering from the Reds' poor start to the season: "It's not my favourite situation, but I like it as well. Part of the job is to regroup and find the perfect way, together again, to fight the outside world and circumstances."

  • He described Bournemouth as a "special club" and a "proper Premier League team".

