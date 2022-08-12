Joining Chris Sutton for this week's predictions is Kasabian front man and Leicester City fan Serge Pizzorno.

An avid football fan, Pizzorno was also a decent youth player and had aspirations of playing for Leicester.

Ahead of making his predictions he had his say on how he thinks the Foxes' season will go.

"What a difference a couple of weeks makes," he told BBC Sport.

"I knew we might see some people leave this summer - even someone as good as Youri Tielemans has only got a year left on his contract, so it felt like this might be the time we sell him and then use that money to bring in a couple of fresh faces.

"We've got a massive squad because we were in Europe last season. We haven't got that this time, so getting rid of a few fringe players wouldn't be a problem.

"The way it was looking, I would have said we've got a good chance of the top six, and maybe a good cup run. That's job done.

"All of a sudden though, Kasper Schmeichel has gone to Nice - which just feels weird. Everyone thought he would end his career with us.

"Then I'm hearing that Wesley Fofana is going to Chelsea, Jamie Vardy is going to Manchester United and James Maddison is going to Newcastle.

"Obviously none of those are done deals apart from Kasper, but it just felt like we very quickly went from cruising a bit to possibly losing the backbone of a very good side, especially now they are not injured."

Read more from Serge and find out how he thinks the weekend's fixtures will go here