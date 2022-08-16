David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Steven Gerrard spoke of having a "no excuse culture" at Aston Villa, but in terms of compromising Villa’s season, it’s hard to ignore the chronic bad luck of new signing Diego Carlos rupturing his Achilles tendon in injury time in just his second appearance.

The 29-year-old was bought very much for the here and now, and with him likely to miss most of this season, the club have lost a large chunk of value from their £26m outlay on the player.

Gerrard had bought Carlos to improve the defence in terms of its physical presence and in possession at the back. Villa would have already scouted the market when they got Carlos, but it’s surely unlikely they would pay a similar fee to get another centre-back? With a costly expansion of Villa Park beginning next summer, the club cannot be reckless in their spending or wage bill.

With Tyrone Mings, Calum Chambers, Ezri Konsa and Kortney Hause in the squad, they’re not short on centre-back options. And they’ve improved in possession with Boubacar Kamara dropping in-between the centre-backs to be the pivot to play out from the back.

Unless opportunity knocks on a short-term centre-back upgrade, Villa are likely to stick, rather than twist, before the transfer window closes.