Ivan Toney believes it’s “a special moment” for himself and for Brentford after he made his England debut at Wembley against Ukraine on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was named in Gareth Southgate’s squad for the second time earlier this month, having not appeared during his previous inclusion in September.

He said that taking the place for Harry Kane with 10 minutes left in the European Championship qualifier was "surreal".

"I couldn’t think of a better ground to do it in front of and in front of my family,” he added.

With the appearance, Toney became only the third Brentford player to receive an England cap, and the first since Billy Scott and Les Smith in the 1930s.

"Everybody at Brentford was rooting for me," said Toney. "They kept messaging me before today and it’s a special moment for myself and a special moment for Brentford and everybody involved.

“Three or four years ago, I was in League One fighting to get promotion. It’s been a long journey, but to finally make it is a massive achievement. The hard work starts now and hopefully I can continue that.

"You have to dream big and I have made my dream a reality."