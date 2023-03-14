A new episode of BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast is now availale on BBC Sounds.

Paul Salt and Giulia Bould are joined by Josh Sexton from The Anfield Wrap and The Redmen TV's Dan Clubbe.

They dissect the 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth - was there an eye on Real Madrid and the Champions League? Plus, a look at the youngsters on the team sheet, how Bournemouth wanted it more and how the Reds just can not seem to find their confidence.

Can a top-four finish still be achieved? What about a win over Manchester City? And is there any chance of a Champions League comeback?

Listen now on BBC Sounds