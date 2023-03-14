'Hope springs eternal as revived Steelmen eye Rangers upset'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

It has been a quiet week for Motherwell due to the Scottish Cup games being played over the weekend.

However, one thing Motherwell should be shouting from the rooftops is that Kevin van Veen's 17 goals this season ranks him third - behind only Quincy Promes and Vincent Janssen - in the top 10 highest Dutch scorers.

Another boost for Motherwell is that Joe Efford’s recovery from injury is going well and he may almost be ready to feature again in the squad, having not played since October.

Saturday is a stressful game for Motherwell fans. It’s no secret our record against Rangers is less than desirable, but for once I have blind, unfiltered and completely biased hope that we may be able to get a positive result.

Normally I am quick to write these matches off as a glorified training session since the odds are never in our favour, yet here I am actually looking forward to the game.

Maybe the buzz of the new manager hasn’t worn off yet or maybe it’s the strong form we’ve found ourselves in, but I do fancy our chances. There is a huge chance I will backtrack on all of this in next week’s piece, but we shall cross that bridge when we arrive at it…