Ten Hag spoke about 45 minutes after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS delegation arrived at Carrington. The United boss confirmed the pair briefly met: "I just met them and shook hands but I am focused on the game. Others in the club are dealing with potential investors."

On Marcus Rashford's impressive 27 goals so far this season: "He was not in the best shape when he started the season but the way of playing gives him a base and he brings his skills, attitude and mentality in and that is bringing in a lot of progress."

He added: "I was asked in the summer if I believed one of Rashford or Martial could score 20 plus goals and I said yes."

On why Andreas Pereira made the right decision to leave United for Fulham: "He had to play on a regular basis. He didn’t do it over several years at Manchester United and there comes a point you have to make a step back to make a step in the future."

On a Europa League encounter with six-times winners Sevilla: "It is going to be tough. They are very experienced in the Europa League, have won it so many times. You have to play your best football if you want to go through."

He spoke about creating "a winning culture" and said winning the Carabao Cup "has to be the fuel for the next one".